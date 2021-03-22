eBay Encourages Buyers to Use Credit Cards and not PayPal

eBay is running a promotion encouraging buyers to use credit cards to pay. A reader brought it to our attention, noting that when they placed an order, eBay displayed a coupon offer at checkout called “YOUSAVETEN.”

What’s unusual is that the reader saw the offer after they had already hit the buy button – the promotion was displayed during checkout. But it’s possible they may have missed an invitation in their messages.

Initially the reader was uncertain why eBay was offering a discount, but then, they said, they found the catch – “A buyer must use their credit or debit card to make the purchase – no PayPal.”

The popup box read “Get $10 off when you spend $30 or more using your credit or debit card. Remember it for faster checkout.”

“Always an angle with eBay,” they said.

On SlickDeals, eBay users reported seeing the offer as early as March 19 and said it runs through the 26th.

“I got 5 off 15 with code YOUSAVEFIVE,” another user wrote.