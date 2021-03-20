USPS Delivery Improvement Is Nothing to Write Home About

The US Postal Service said mail delivery has improved to levels prior to the peak 2020 holiday season and subsequent 2021 winter-storm disruptions. However, it’s nothing to write home about.

For the week of March 6, overall service performance for First-Class Mail reached 83.69 percent of the Postal Service’s national performance standard of one-to-three-day delivery.

To put that in perspective, an October article about mail delays in Government Executive noted that on-time delivery of First-Class mail in 2020 reached a high point of around 93% before the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold and 92% over the summer.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in Thursday’s press release, “While we have much more room for improvement, I am proud of the courage and determination our USPS team have shown as they’ve delivered for the American people and worked toward achieving a consistent level of service excellence.”

It noted an “unprecedented three-week impact” on its air network due to the February 13-17 winter storm. “The resulting air network backlog has now been cleared. The Postal Service expects continued and sustained improvement in mail delivery performance moving forward.”

The USPS added that the Postmaster General and the USPS Leadership Team have been working on a 10-year plan to address service performance challenges, but it has yet to provide details on the plan, “which focuses on service excellence and financial sustainability.”

You can find the full press release on the USPS website.

