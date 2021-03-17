Amazon Prime Day Is On for 2021

Amazon began informing sellers about Prime Day last week, including a post on the Amazon UK Seller Central board.

“Prime Day (PD) is Amazon’s largest global shopping event exclusively for Prime members, offering great deals and exclusive content,” it wrote.

While Amazon keeps the exact date a secret until much closer to the event, it must inform sellers of deadlines for submitting deals. In the UK, the deadline for submitting Prime Day Lighting Deals is April 23rd, and May 28, 2021 for Prime Member Voucher. “Submit your promotions now for a chance to have your deal considered for this event,” Amazon advised UK sellers.

One vendor said they’re seeing most of their clients showing Prime Day Deals opening up between March 22 – May 9. The company also took a stab at guessing the date of the 2021 Prime Day: July 5 & 6 or July 12 & 13.

That makes sense – as we noted in Sunday’s Update editorial, last year Amazon held Prime Day in October because of the pandemic, but it usually holds Prime Day in July. Doing so evens out demand and is somewhat of a dress rehearsal for the company’s operations team prior to the fall holiday-shopping season.

As we also reminded readers, there can be a mad scramble to get inventory into Fulfillment Center warehouses as Prime Day approaches, so inventory planning is crucial for FBA sellers in the spring, whether or not you’re participating in Prime Day deals.

Let us know what you’re hearing about Amazon Prime Day 2021.