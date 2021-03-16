Etsy Sellers Hit by Recent Storms Can Apply for Grants

Etsy informed sellers who were disrupted by recent severe-weather storms they can apply for grants offered through a partnership with CERF+.

Etsy and CERF+ work together to award grants to a select number of eligible sellers. “Any Etsy sellers who have experienced a federally declared natural disaster within the past year are eligible to apply for a grant, as long as they’ve been an active seller on Etsy for at least one year, and their accounts with Etsy are in good standing.”

The Etsy announcement follows:

Get help rebuilding your business after a natural disaster

We’re committed to helping Etsy shop owners recover when natural disasters, like the recent severe weather emergencies in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, disrupt their businesses. That’s why we’ve partnered with CERF+ on a disaster relief fund just for Etsy sellers.

CERF+ is a nonprofit organization focused on helping artists prepare for and recover from emergencies and disasters. Since 2017, we’ve been working together to award grants to a select number of eligible Etsy sellers in need of support.

If you need help rebuilding your business after a recent natural disaster, we encourage you to apply now.

You can find the post on the Etsy announcement board.