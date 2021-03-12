Sponsored Link
eBay Hires New VP to Help Win the Sneaker Wars

eBay hired a new Vice President of Fashion, Charis Máquez, who will oversee eBay’s fashion initiatives, according to the company’s announcement to sellers on Friday. And believe it or not, sneakers are one of the most strategically important for eBay.

Máquez will help eBay as it prioritizes certain luxury categories by offering special selling rates to attract inventory, offering authentication services to allay buyers’ concerns, and marketing aggressively to consumers.

Two of those categories: sneakers and watches.

So important are those categories to eBay that Máquez is looking for a Senior Director/General Manager of Sneakers. The job posting calls sneakers “one of the most strategically important for eBay and comprises a key role of the Verticals organization.”

That may be because sneaker marketplace StockX came out of nowhere and poached a key eBay executive a few years ago.

According to eBay’s post announcing Máquez’s appointment (she joined the company in January), “Sales continue to rise across categories like sneakers and watches – we’ve reached double-digit growth in luxury watch sales, and authenticated more than 150,000 pairs of sneakers – boosting our position as a fashion player and making significant inroads to attract more consumers, including both luxury and younger shoppers.”

Máquez comes to eBay from Levi Strauss & Co. where she focused on enhancing the organization’s digital selling process, in-store consumer experiences, and site merchandising. Prior to Levi’s, Charis held leadership roles at Sears, Kmart and Sam’s Club.

