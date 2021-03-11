Etsy Adds Another Pandemic Product: Sneezeguards

There’s “handmade,” like handsewn face masks – the kind of product you expect to see on Etsy. And then there are items like sneezeguards and plexiglass partitions for the office – the kind of product you’d expect to see on AliExpress, not Etsy.

But not only do sellers offer such items on Etsy, the company is actively supporting them. As part of its March update, Etsy added a new category for Sneeze Guards & Partitions under Home & Living > Office. “You can also add descriptive attributes to listings in these categories to make clear where the partitions are designed to be used,” it told sellers, with attributes indicating whether the product is for Desk, Car, or Counter.

Etsy also added three new descriptive attributes in the Jewelry category this month, a more expected and traditional Etsy category.

Cut type, which you can use to describe the shape and cut of the stone used in a piece of jewelry, for example round or emerald.

Shank type, which can be used to describe the style of shank used on a ring.

A coordinates option to the Jewelry theme attribute, which can be added to Jewelry items that feature geographic coordinates as part of the design.

Etsy updates its listing categories updates on this page of the Seller Handbook.