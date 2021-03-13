EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – March 14, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Dear Ina,

I just wanted to let you know that Etsy will not allow the selling of any of the six Dr. Seuss books that have recently been announced to no longer be published.

Here’s the message I got from Etsy a few hours after I listed McElligot’s Pool:

We’ve deactivated 1 of your listings because it violated one or more of our policies. An email with more details has been sent to (email removed).

Please note that repeated policy violations could result in either the suspension of your shop or the termination of your account.

I can list said book on Bonanza, eCrater, and eBay, but not Etsy. You may want to let other sellers know about this.

Regards,

Coleen

Dear Ina,

eBay removed my Dr. Seuss listing for “If I Ran the Zoo”, but left up hundreds of others. Dozens have sold since mine was removed. Looks like eBay is banning books now.

Craig

Dear Ina,

While trying to sign up for eBay managed payments today 3-7-21, I was informed that on 7-12-21 there will be no more payments being processed through PayPal – it will all be processed by eBay.

They don’t recognize my bank account so they need a copy of a bank statement and copy must show all four corners of page and must have bank name, location- routing number, and account number or they can also use a pin number that I have with the bank to verify information.

Starting 7-13-21, any transaction paid for the funds will be held until seller verifies their account. This comes right from an eBay managed payments person per our phone conversation.

Ron

Visit the Letters to the Editor blog for more letters from readers published recently.

Send your letter to the editor by emailing ina@auctionbytes.com with “Letters to the Editor” in the subject line (remember to include your name as you would like it to appear).