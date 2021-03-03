eBay Extends Managed Payments in Europe, Part of Ambitious Goal

eBay extended Managed Payments to sellers in three additional countries as of Wednesday, the company announced, part of an ambitious goal to require all sellers to register for Managed Payments by the end of the year.

eBay has a long way to go. Over 1 million sellers have already registered globally and 38% of eBay’s on-platform volume globally is processed using managed payments, it said. But according to its Fast Facts, it has 19 million sellers. That’s one million down, 18 million to go.

“Starting today, eBay is now managing payments on its marketplace in France, Italy and Spain,” eBay announced. “By managing the end-to-end payments process on its platform, eBay is creating a more streamlined experience for customers — offering buyers more flexibility and choice in payment methods and giving sellers an easier way to manage their businesses.”

eBay also advised sellers on Wednesday they should register before the deadline when they receive a notification “to avoid any interruption to your business.”

The advice came as part of the Spring Seller Update; eBay noted that “Information shared during registration allows us to get you properly set up for managed payments, and to comply with applicable laws, which helps keep eBay a trusted marketplace.”

eBay may have included that verbiage as some sellers have balked at providing the kind of sensitive information eBay requires, such as social security numbers.

eBay’s announcement about the expansion of Managed Payments in Europe can be found on the eBay Inc. corporate website.