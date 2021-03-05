eBay Study Supports Its Certified Refurb Initiative

eBay said shoppers in the UK have been searching for more refurbished goods during the pandemic in a press release that aligns with its initiative to promote refurbs that are certified by brands.

While sellers are still allowed to sell refurbished goods, they are not allowed to describe them as “certified” unless they have a relationship with the manufacturer or brand and are specifically approved by eBay.

In October, eBay launched the Certified Refurbished program in the US “to ensure that buyers are able to find and purchase like-new refurbished inventory in select categories with confidence on eBay, and reduce “item not as described” returns for qualified sellers.”

eBay launched the Certified Refurbished Hub in the UK this week.

“These items are in a pristine, like-new condition and are inspected, cleaned and refurbished by either the manufacturer itself, or a manufacturer-approved seller,” eBay explained. “For added peace of mind, Certified Refurbished items also come with a 12 month guarantee and are protected by eBay’s Money Back Guarantee which means consumers can shop with confidence and save money.”

eBay has been heavily promoting the certified goods that are part of its refurbished-products program.

In its press announcement, eBay said one refurbished item sells on its UK marketplace every 14 seconds. “Shoppers are looking for ‘like-new for less’ items and the quest to create the ultimate work from home or homeschooling setup caused refurbished laptops to click up 75% more searches, whilst refurbished coffee machines brewed up over a third (35%) more searches and refurbished chairs seated 48% more searches.”

It made the bold statement, “eBay UK reveals nation could save at least £1.56bn by shopping refurb this year.”