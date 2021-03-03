eBay Announces 2021 Spring Seller Update

eBay announced its Spring Seller Update today with changes in a number of areas, from giving sellers new benefits and features to raising fees in certain categories.

Interestingly it trotted out an old chestnut – “multi-year journey” – in its messaging to sellers:

“We’re continuously reinvesting in our marketplace to help drive sales velocity for all sellers, from casual hobbyists to our largest sellers.

“We’re on a multi-year journey to create the world’s most powerful selling platform and empower you to list all your inventory on eBay.

“Throughout 2021, we’ll introduce new tools, features, incentives, and help you optimize your business on eBay.”

eBay had inadvertently published some details of the release several days early on its Discussion Boards, which we covered in the EcommerceBytes Blog on Sunday. Given the number of issues sellers seem to repeatedly struggle with, it was perhaps not surprising that two readers left comments that they’d rather eBay focus on fixing site functionality before introducing new changes.

You can find the announcement of the Spring Seller Update on the eBay Announcement Board. The main guide to the update is on this page of the eBay website. And you can find the changes for UK sellers on the eBay UK Announcement Board.

Leave a comment below, and read more about the fee changes on the EcommerceBytes Blog. We’d love to hear how these changes impact you.