Amazon Lowers Fees for Cycling Accessories in Europe

Amazon is creating a new category in Europe for Cycling Accessories and is lowering the referral fees for those items. The new referral fee will be 8% across all Amazon UK and European marketplaces (excluding certain tax), effective April 1, 2021.

The announcement from Amazon Seller Central follows:

Referral fee reduction for cycling accessories

To help your business, we are creating a new Cycling Accessories category and lowering the referral fee for items sold in this category. Effective April 1, 2021, the referral fee will be 8%* across all Amazon UK and European marketplaces.

The previous fee was 15% of the total sales price. The total sales price is the price paid by the buyer, including item price and any shipping or gift wrap charges.

The following product types are included in the Cycling Accessories category:

Bike backpacks, bags and panniers

Bike bells

Bike covers

Bike locks (cable, chain, combination, folding, mount)

Bike mirrors

Bike pumps

Bike racks and stands

Bike trainers

Bottle cages

Fenders

Lighting parts and accessories

Quick releases

Rim bands

Saddle covers

Training wheels

Valve caps

*Excluding the digital services tax of 2% in the UK and 3% in France, Italy and Spain.