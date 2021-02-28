Amazon Tells Stranger to Keep 20 Found Packages

A New York man found about 20 Amazon packages on the side of the road, and the Internet was abuzz about how Amazon handled it when he notified them.

The man initially took the packages to the police who told him to contact Amazon, he wrote on social media. But, he told a CBS reporter, he was shocked when Amazon told him to just keep the packages.

Long Island Man Shocked By Amazon's Response After He Found Undelivered Packages On Side Of Road; 'It's Not My Stuff To Keep' https://t.co/k5Sp5gzbp5 — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) February 27, 2021

One of recipients told CBS that Amazon replaced her order, but upon learning Amazon had told a stranger to keep the package addressed to her, she grew concerned about her privacy.

What’s also interesting from a seller’s point of view: her package had been marked as delivered.

Sellers weighed in on Amazon seller boards. Some believed an Amazon delivery driver dumped the packages on purpose. And some said Amazon wasn’t overly concerned about the packages because, they believed, third-party sellers would ultimately bear the cost.

“What is not being addressed is how many of those were sent by third party sellers who will then have to eat the cost of the product and the shipping once the customer says they didn’t receive their item,” a seller wrote.