Etsy Advises Sellers about New Regulations on Toys

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy advised sellers about new requirements coming into effect in July for toys, noting that listings on its marketplace are automatically set to ship worldwide unless updated by the seller, regardless of the seller’s location. In other words, sellers in all countries should pay attention.

New products manufactured in the EU, as well as products imported from third countries – whether new or used (including vintage toys) – must meet the provisions of the applicable legislation when placed on the market, it explained.

Etsy explained what items are considered toys in the EU and provided a “manufacturer’s checklist of obligations before placing a toy in the EU market.”

Etsy said its post was an overview for educational purposes only and was not legal advice.

“Toy safety rules in Europe are amongst the most rigorous in the world. As a toy seller, it’s important to understand the obligations of manufacturers, who are responsible for the safety of their products. In the EU, products made available on the market must comply with the applicable legislation from the moment of placing on the market. As this entails a series of obligations, including new requirements due to become effective in July 2021.”

See the full post on the Etsy Seller Handbook that includes more information and links to additional resources.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

