eBay Encourages Users to Report Price Gouging

eBay issued an announcement on Wednesday reminding sellers of its price-gouging policy and encouraging users to report items they believe violate the policy.

Price gouging became a major issue in 2020 due to supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, with states and the federal government charging retailers they said violated laws.

In its announcement, eBay said it had a zero-tolerance policy on price gouging “to ensure that buyers are able to find essential items at reasonable prices, especially during challenging and extraordinary times like those we face today.”

It’s taking measures to block or remove listings that make false health claims or that offer products at inflated prices in violation of applicable laws.

“Buyers are encouraged to report items they believe violate our policy using our price gouging reporting tool,” eBay said, linking to a page titled “Reporting price gouging on eBay.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBay Announcement Board.