eBay issued an announcement on Wednesday reminding sellers of its price-gouging policy and encouraging users to report items they believe violate the policy.
Price gouging became a major issue in 2020 due to supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, with states and the federal government charging retailers they said violated laws.
In its announcement, eBay said it had a zero-tolerance policy on price gouging “to ensure that buyers are able to find essential items at reasonable prices, especially during challenging and extraordinary times like those we face today.”
It’s taking measures to block or remove listings that make false health claims or that offer products at inflated prices in violation of applicable laws.
“Buyers are encouraged to report items they believe violate our policy using our price gouging reporting tool,” eBay said, linking to a page titled “Reporting price gouging on eBay.”
You can find the full announcement on the eBay Announcement Board.
3 thoughts on “eBay Encourages Users to Report Price Gouging”
Predictably, sellers will be abusing this “Report” feature to take down the listings of their competitors.
Smart move, eBay, you geniuses you! Surely you have thought things through to the end. ♂️ facepalm
eBay won’t do jack bleep about COUNTERFEITS AND ILLEGAL BOOTLEGS though! Reports on those are always ignored by the brilliantly programmed AI bots. eBay, you really suck!
I had the understanding that price gouging was illegal when a state of emergency is in effect.
Besides all of that, to what point does one price an item to cover fees without running the risk of being reported now?
How does this apply when talking about fees for shipping, and taxes.
They just admitted to overcharging for rates, and, the more expensive shipping options were always shown first.
Last time they “enforced” this rule, there were still plenty of hand soap and face coverings listed far beyond fair value. They were removed occasionally, but ebay was also not too efficient in taking them down regularly. (Were those funds put on hold? If so, what would ebay have done with the extra money?)
I understand what they are referring to, but they are putting out a disclaimer just to not be effective in governing their own site.
How does this work in the auction format?
Winner takes all there, and I have seen PLENTY of shills for certain sellers which have never been acknowledged by ebay.