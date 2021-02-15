Amazon Adds Requirement to Tracking Information

Amazon requires sellers to add the shipping-carrier name when confirming shipment through the Manage Orders page on Seller Central. Soon, it will require the same when sellers confirm shipments via bulk feeds, APIs, or integrators.

In addition, Amazon will begin displaying a warning for invalid tracking details.

It explained in Monday’s announcement, “To improve the delivery experience of seller-fulfilled orders for our customers, we want to ensure customers can see detailed shipment tracking information wherever possible. We have found that this also reduces customer contacts, order-related defects, and lost-shipment costs, while improving seller feedback ratings.”

Beginning April 5, 2021, Amazon will require sellers to provide the carrier name when confirming shipments via bulk feeds, APIs, or integrators.

Beginning May 3, 2021, Amazon will validate tracking details (including carrier name and tracking ID) for all seller-fulfilled orders, and show warnings for invalid tracking details.

Sellers who purchase shipping through Amazon’s “Buy Shipping” are not effected since Amazon automatically collects data on carriers and ship methods used through the program.

You can find the full announcement on Amazon Seller Central.