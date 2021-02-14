Amazon Hosts re:Shape Event to Capture Business Buyers

Amazon Business is holding an event next month to show business buyers and procurement specialists how to save time and money buying online. Amazon launched its B2B marketplace in 2015 with business-friendly features, later adding the ability for organizations to pay with invoices.

Amazon Business will host “re:Shape 2021: The premier event for procurement leaders” on March 18 from 9 am – 1 pm PST. The event is being held virtually for free, though it appears attendees will have to create an Amazon Business account to register for the event.

According to the agenda, “Amazon Business leaders will lay out a path to take your performance to the next level through direct and indirect savings and risk mitigation. Procurement leaders from Citi, Uber, bp, and NC State University will join to share how they’ve built better purchasing processes for their organizations.”

An analyst from Gartner will join two executives from Amazon – Alexandre Gagnon and Petra Schindler-Carter – in a keynote session.

A panel of Amazon Business customers will speak about how they adapted to changes wrought by the pandemic in 2020, including supply chain disruptions, soaring costs, and the shift to remote work.

Amazon isn’t just appealing to large corporate buyers – re:Shape’s agenda includes a session titled, “Accelerate savings and growth for your small business or startup” where Becky Bui, Amazon Business General Manger of Startups, will describe solutions “to simplify buying for your small business or startup and help you build a purchasing process that empowers you to accomplish more.”

Amazon Business told potential attendees, “You’ll come away armed with practical ideas for reducing costs and saving time in the short term, and for building an efficient, resilient procurement function for the long term.”

Also on the agenda: “How Amazon devices and technology could transform the supply chain and bring savings and efficiency like never before.”

You can find more information on the Amazon Business blog.