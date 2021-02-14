Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Will COVID-19 Vaccines Change Consumer Shopping Behavior?

Ina Steiner
First Insight
Will COVID-19 Vaccines Change Consumer Shopping Behavior?

Even with a vaccine, people would still be afraid to go shopping in-store according to a study by First Insight. Published 2 weeks ago, the results also showed that nearly one-third of American consumers were unsure about receiving or would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available, and those who planned to get vaccinated were not planning on rushing back in-store.

Forty percent of consumers said they would shop for apparel in-store either less or the same amount after being vaccinated, a theme that is reflected across in-store visits for footwear (44 percent), accessories (43 percent), beauty products (45 percent), luxury items (41 percent) and electronics (43 percent).

First Insight’s survey also found that the majority of consumers (61 percent) said they would cut back on spending if a national lockdown were enforced.

It also compared the findings from a year ago. “At the end of February 2020, 44 percent of respondents felt that the pandemic was impacting their purchase decisions, versus 76 percent in January of 2021.”

You can dig into the data and methodology on the First Insight website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply