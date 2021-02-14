Will COVID-19 Vaccines Change Consumer Shopping Behavior?

Even with a vaccine, people would still be afraid to go shopping in-store according to a study by First Insight. Published 2 weeks ago, the results also showed that nearly one-third of American consumers were unsure about receiving or would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available, and those who planned to get vaccinated were not planning on rushing back in-store.

Forty percent of consumers said they would shop for apparel in-store either less or the same amount after being vaccinated, a theme that is reflected across in-store visits for footwear (44 percent), accessories (43 percent), beauty products (45 percent), luxury items (41 percent) and electronics (43 percent).

First Insight’s survey also found that the majority of consumers (61 percent) said they would cut back on spending if a national lockdown were enforced.

It also compared the findings from a year ago. “At the end of February 2020, 44 percent of respondents felt that the pandemic was impacting their purchase decisions, versus 76 percent in January of 2021.”

You can dig into the data and methodology on the First Insight website.