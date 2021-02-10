Online Sellers Guide to eBay Seller Updates

As eBay prepares to announce its Spring Seller Update in 2 weeks, EcommerceBytes put together a refresher guide for sellers. What are eBay Seller Updates, and when should sellers expect the next one? Keep reading!

What is the eBay Seller Update?

eBay announces major changes in its Spring and Fall Seller Updates, aka seller releases. eBay explained in 2010, “The basis behind Seller Releases is that we bulk together major changes that require action by sellers with at least 60 days notice.”

When did eBay start its practice of announcing Seller Updates?

In 2009, eBay made the commitment to consolidate changes that impact sellers. It came about after a new CEO took the helm in 2008 and overwhelmed sellers with frequent changes, giving sellers little time to prepare and adapt.

Where can I find eBay Seller Updates?

eBay has as landing page with links to its most recent Seller Updates, and EcommerceBytes documents each release.

Where can I find information about last year’s Seller Updates?

EcommerceBytes wrote the following guides to the eBay spring (Feb. 26) and fall (Sept. 9) seller updates in 2020:

Online Sellers Guide to eBay Spring Seller Update 2020: Link to Part 1

Online Sellers Guide to eBay Spring Seller Update 2020: Link to Part 2

Online Sellers Guide to eBay Fall Seller Update 2020: Link to Part 1

Online Sellers Guide to eBay Fall Seller Update 2020: Link to Part 2

When is the next Update?

The eBay Spring Seller Update appears to be scheduled for the week of February 22. eBay will host a Seller Check-in on Wednesday, February 24, to discuss a range of updates, including Managed Payments.

See this EcommerceBytes Blog post to read more about the agenda and which executives are slated to discuss the changes.