Amazon Shares Data with Feds to Fight Fake Football Merch

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon made a splash two days before big game by announcing it was expanding an operation in partnership with the US government to fight counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise, including sharing real time information with the Feds.

Operation Fulfilled Action is an on-going effort between Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit and the U.S. government’s National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center “to protect American consumers by preventing counterfeit goods from entering the US.”

Amazon issued the press release on Friday in which it said it was sharing information about counterfeits in real time before, during, and after Sunday’s Super Bowl. “This includes historical information about counterfeiters and real time intelligence as law enforcement agencies conduct on-the-ground inspections and raids.

“By sharing information such as physical addresses, supply routes, shippers, consignees, and other potential fraud identifiers, Amazon and the IPR Center can more quickly and effectively stop and prevent counterfeits from reaching consumers.”

Amazon said its investments in the fight against fakes include machine learning and automated systems to detect bad actors and potentially counterfeit products, dedicated teams to operate and continually refine its anti-counterfeiting programs, and tools that empower brands to better protect their intellectual property.

It also noted that the government IPR Center uses the expertise of 25 key federal and international agencies to share information, develop initiatives, coordinate enforcement actions, and conduct investigations related to IP theft and commercial fraud crimes.

You can find the full announcement on the AboutAmazon.com website.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

