eBay Seller School Is Now in Session

eBay is offering classes on how to get started selling and scaling a business on its marketplace. If it sounds familiar, we wrote about the eBay Seller School program in October when it was in stealth mode.

An invitation to participate is no longer necessary, and eBay is marketing the program on social media.

According to FAQs, there is no cost to accessing any eBay Seller School learning content, and “students” can access content any time without having to sign in – “simply enter just your email address to launch the course,” it states.

We did just that with the “Shipping and Returns” course, where it offered the following course description: “Through this course, you’ll learn how to ship and manage returns with ease while delivering great customer service along the way.”

The course outline described an introduction and 5 sections (Shipping Fundamentals; Shipping Internationally; Managing Returns; Getting Paid; and Key Takeaways).

Under Managing Returns, eBay explains how sellers can set their returns policy and offered tips on reducing returns. Much of that section of the Managing Returns course was text, with students having to interact by clicking to read more on a particular topic.

In some areas of the “Shipping and Returns” course, eBay embedded videos, such as the following July 2020 YouTube video on Managed Payments. And it ended with a list of links to resources (video and eBay help pages) to learn more.

One thing to keep in mind: when you’re on the main landing page, some of the content is tagged as “course,” which means you’ll have to provide your email address before viewing; others are tagged “video” or “article,” which you can view without providing an email address. There are also some “recorded webinars” that are also available to watch without signing in.

Note: you can go directly to the eBay for Business YouTube channel to watch how-to videos and webinars. You can search that channel for videos uploaded by eBay – or search across YouTube to find videos uploaded by anyone – there are many sellers who share their experiences, some of whom participate in eBay’s or other companies’ affiliate programs.

Check out the eBay Seller School and share your tips on making the most of it.