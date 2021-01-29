Bonanza Boasts of Improved Customer Support

Bonanza said it has improved its customer support over the past year and ended 2020 by achieving its goal of improving response time to customer inquiries. It also launched an automated system to suggest solutions to customers contacting it with questions.

“We wrapped up the year accomplishing our goal of an average of Less than 24 hour First Reply Time,” Bonanza stated.

It also streamlined support ticket triage – “Once you’ve contacted us, our triage manager, Judy, handles your support ticket expeditiously by getting it into the hands of the most experienced agent for your question. This optimized flow has contributed to our shorter first-reply time.”

A new Answer Bot displays relevant help pages to customers automatically based on the question they ask when seeking support. “With this, you may be able to obtain the answers you need even before Judy has had a chance to triage your ticket!”

Bonanza also has created new tutorial videos, such as one on how to review annual sales reports, and another on how to create a shipping profile to easily adjust shipping options in bulk.

Jackson, Bonanza’s Head of Customer Support, detailed all of the changes in this post on the Bonanza blog. Interestingly he mentioned the annual EcommerceBytes Sellers Choice Awards, explaining it was a motivating factor in improving service to sellers. We encourage other marketplaces to do the same and encourage sellers to provide honest feedback about the marketplaces on which they sell. As seen, marketplaces pay attention to what you have to say.