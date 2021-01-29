eBay CEO Meets European Commissioner to Discuss Consumer Safety

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone recently met European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and discussed consumer safety on online marketplaces; eBay’s response to challenges around COVID; the circular economy; and eBay’s leading role in enabling SMEs to develop their online business, the company announced.

Iannone told the Commissioner about the recent launch of eBay’s Regulatory Portal. “The Portal provides regulators and market surveillance authorities around the world with a number of features, including the automatic removal of reported listings of dangerous products and direct communication channels with sellers and buyers,” according to eBay. “Through the Portal authorities can warn buyers directly in case of product call-backs or other risks.”

Iannone also reiterated eBay’s continued support for the EU Product Safety Pledge, which eBay said could significantly improve consumer safety.

Among Justice Reynders’s responsibilities are: enforcing rule of law, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); “leading on consumer empowerment and protection and protecting citizens’ rights”; and “ensuring company law contributes to the strategy on small and medium-sized businesses.”

Reynders tweeted of the meeting, “Good discussion with Jamie Ioannone, CEO @eBay, on how we can join forces to protect consumers online/offline, also during #COVID19. I presented the #EUGreenPledge initiative and our ambition to ensure a green transition. Major shopping platforms are key actors in this mission.”

Iannone recently met with EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, who is responsible for clarifying the obligations of online platforms and giving smaller businesses legal clarity and a level playing field.