Amazon Expands FBA Program to Increase Selection

Amazon is expanding a program that motivates sellers to list products that are new to its FBA fulfillment program to increase selection on its marketplace.

It formalized the program in late 2019 with the name FBA New Selection, offering limited fee waivers as an incentive for sellers to list new products. The program officially launched in April 2020.

This week, Amazon said 60,000 sellers enrolled in the program and have sent 680,000 new-to-FBA ASINs to its fulfillment centers.

“Given the positive feedback we’ve received from many of you, we are expanding the program this year,” it announced on Thursday.

Existing benefits include a discount on shipping to fulfillment centers for sellers who are new to FBA, as well as free storage, free removals and free return processing for a limited time for eligible new-to-FBA ASINs.

New benefits include oversize item eligibility; credits for sponsored advertising; and removal of the 500-ASIN limit. Amazon is also offering special incentives in the apparel and shoes category.

You can read the full announcement on Seller Central on Amazon.com.