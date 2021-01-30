eBay Chief Marketing Officer to Oversee Seller Community

eBay has a new Chief Marketing Officer after the departure of Suzy Deering, one who will also oversee Seller Community and eBay Canada.

eBay promoted an executive into a newly combined role that may signal a new era of communication with sellers.

eBay named Andrea Stairs its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Vice President of Seller Community for the North America marketplace. It appears to be a triple role: her LinkedIn profile also shows she remains President of eBay Canada, leaving her with a very full plate.

Having been at eBay since 2005, Stairs has institutional memory, so she may be in a better position to understand buyer and seller needs and wants.

One year ago, Stairs took over as Head of Marketing for eBay North America just after eBay had reportedly laid off many members of its marketing staff.

eBay’s previous CMO, Suzy Deering, left the company late last year and joined Ford Motor Company this month as its Global Chief Marketing Officer, adding to the extreme level of turnover among eBay’s top executives since 2019.

It’s not clear if Stairs will report directly to CEO Jamie Iannone or instead to eBay’s new Global Chief Growth Officer Julie Loeger, who joined eBay this month to oversee Global Marketing and Global Customer Experience.

The following is an excerpt of Stairs’s introductory message:

“As CMO, my responsibility is to the buy-side marketing – which I would translate as efficiently driving traffic to your listings and to the marketplace. But also as VP of Seller Community for North America, I’m here to serve as your voice. I have the deepest appreciation for what you do and bring to the marketplace, and over the years have participated in countless eBay Seller events as well as assisted with our government advocacy efforts to influence policies that benefit small businesses and entrepreneurs. Issues near and dear to my heart include inventory, cross-border trade and seller experiences on the site, but what really sticks with me is the commitment, expertise and dedication you deliver every day.”

