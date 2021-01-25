Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Selling Platform Mercari to Run Super Bowl Ad

Ina Steiner
Mercari
Selling Platform Mercari to Run Super Bowl Ad

Mercari is running its first Super Bowl ad on February 7th, it announced Monday. The news comes the same day it was reported that Budweiser would not be running a Big Game ad this year – but Huggies would, a first for a diaper company.

Mercari said it wanted to embrace the idea that household items can find a new life in another home, a nod to Japanese culture.

Mercari Brand Marketing Director Walter Hangad said, “This past year more than ever, decluttering and discovering new finds has delighted Americans, which perfectly aligns with Mercari’s mission of breathing new life into unused items around the home.”

The ad features the Beatles song “Hello, Goodbye.” “Current Mercari users will recognize the warmth and connection portrayed in the ad, and we hope new audiences will grasp the emotion that people have when saying ‘goodbye’ to something they love so another can say ‘hello’ to their new favorite thing,” Hangad said.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply