Etsy Adds Categories and Attributes to Improve Search

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy added new categories under Face Mask Accessories; Shelving; and Drink Flight barware, which was part of an update to categories and product attributes it launched this month.

The marketplace explained that shoppers use categories to filter searches and when they’re shopping using the navigation menu. Categories also act as tags, which Etsy uses to match items with more relevant searches.

“You should select the categories that describe what your item is, not how it’s used or what it’s made for,” Etsy advised sellers in Monday’s announcement.

New subcategories added to the Face Mask Accessories category show people turn to the site for the practical and the aesthetic, from Ear Savers & Extenders, Mask Lanyards & Chains, and Stoppers & Cord Locks, to Face Masks Charms & Tags. Shoppers can find the Face Mask Accessories category under Bath & Beauty – Personal Care.

Etsy also added new product attributes for Miniatures, Wreaths, and Signs.

You can learn more in the Etsy Seller Handbook.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

