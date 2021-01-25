Sponsored Link
Ina Steiner
LiveAuctioneers Attracted New Bidders during Pandemic

LiveAuctioneers said 120,000 new bidders signed up to its live-auction platform each month on average in 2020, helping it facilitate the sale of 1.2 million items.

LiveAuctioneers Senior Director of Marketing Suzie Ryu said auctions moved almost exclusively online last year due to the pandemic, and millions of new buyers sought more sustainable ways to shop on its platform. She said the company helped auction houses achieve record-setting sales and 102% year-over-year growth in first-time buyers.

“Thanks to features like sophisticated search and filtering tools, bidder ratings and reviews, personalized alerts, seamless checkout, and capability to bid in multiple auctions at once, previous in-person bidders are enjoying the thrill of the hunt without any of the limitations of bidding in person,” Ryu said.

Top categories of interest included contemporary art, automobilia, musical instruments, comic books, scientific objects, and wine and spirits.

Favorite artists of 2020 were Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Marc Chagall, Keith Haring, and Banksy.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

