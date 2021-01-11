Six percent of returns last year were fraudulent – and it adds up to a big number: $25.3 billion, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The retail trade organization said 10.6% of merchandise sold in 2020 were returned – that was $428 billion in merchandise returned to retailers.

The top categories of merchandise returned include auto parts (19.4 percent), apparel (12.2 percent), home improvement (11.5 percent) and housewares (11.5 percent).

Ecommerce accounted for 14% of total US retail sales in 2020, and the rate of fraudulent returns for online orders was higher – 7.5%. That’s $7.7 billion of the $102 billion of merchandise purchased online that was returned.

NRF said online returns more than doubled in 2020.

You can find details of the findings on the NRF website.