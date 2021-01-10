Sellers Invited to Rate Marketplaces after a Challenging Year

The polls are open – it’s time to rate the marketplaces on which you sell in the 2021 Sellers Choice Awards.

Once a year, sellers provide marketplaces with detailed feedback on how well they are meeting sellers’ needs. Merchants also describe areas that need improvement and which new features they find helpful.

This year, sellers faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and the resulting holiday-shopping shipping meltdown. It will be fascinating to hear from sellers about how well different venues supported them during difficult times.

During the nomination process that recently completed, sellers narrowed down the field to 10 finalists, including traditional online marketplaces as well as classifieds site, social media platforms, and mobile shopping apps.

Now in its 12th year, the Sellers Choice Awards give online sellers a voice, free to praise and pan the platforms on which they sell with no fear of retribution in the hopes that marketplaces are listening to their feedback.

EcommerceBytes will aggregate the results and determine the scores in profitability, customer service, communication, ease of use, and how likely they are to recommend each venue to a friend or colleague, as well as sharing detailed comments where readers share the “good, the bad, and the ugly” about the pros and cons of each venue.

You can take the survey on this page of Survey Monkey, and we’ll publish the results in early February.

