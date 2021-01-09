EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – January 10, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Dear Ina,

An unethical short story I encountered from Amazon.

I added an item last night to my cart to continuing looking for more items today. Price was $30.92 for this item.

Today, the item disappeared from my cart and the ASIN changed in the link with a price increase to $78.04. The only thing Amazon forgot was to change the old ASIN in the description.

I contacted Amazon Support via chat and the person on Amazon’s site told me it can change from time to time and items can disappear because of a price increase. This is unethical. Typical Bezos.

R.

Dear Ina,

eBay seller protection does not exist. Especially during Christmas.

Sold an item, was at USPS next morning when it opened and I mailed the order. Got a bad feedback because it did not arrive by Christmas.

Plenty of warnings on eBay that this might happen. There is nothing I could have done better. So no seller protection and no promised adjustments for slow/delayed USPS.

I have a 100% perfect eBay record for decades. Nothing matters they simply do not care.

eBay has some real competition for online sales. To not even try to keep the Top Rated seller somewhat happy is just crazy! Could someone please explain their business plan to me!

Andrew

