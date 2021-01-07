Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Provides Update on 2021 Shipping Rates

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Provides Update on 2021 Shipping Rates

eBay provided an update about shipping carrier rate changes for 2021. Notably the marketplace announced that UPS rates on eBay Labels remain at 2020 pricing for now, despite the fact UPS and FedEx raised rates for the New Year. (However, eBay noted: “Shipping surcharges and fees changes may apply to your shipment and affect your total shipping rate.”)

USPS rates will increase on January 24. eBay said for listings using the calculated shipping option, its shipping calculator would automatically update the shipping charge a buyer sees, based on their location, and the details sellers provide on package and delivery service.

eBay reminded sellers who use flat rate pricing to check to see if they will cover the higher rates. “You may have to raise your flat rate charges to maintain the same profit margins,” it noted.

eBay also advised sellers who offer free shipping to review listings to see if they can absorb extra costs, “or if you should adjust your listings.”

eBay also noted changes would be impacting international shipping rates for USPS and eBay International Standard Delivery.

You can find the full post on the eBay Seller Announcement Board.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply