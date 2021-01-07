eBay Provides Update on 2021 Shipping Rates

eBay provided an update about shipping carrier rate changes for 2021. Notably the marketplace announced that UPS rates on eBay Labels remain at 2020 pricing for now, despite the fact UPS and FedEx raised rates for the New Year. (However, eBay noted: “Shipping surcharges and fees changes may apply to your shipment and affect your total shipping rate.”)

USPS rates will increase on January 24. eBay said for listings using the calculated shipping option, its shipping calculator would automatically update the shipping charge a buyer sees, based on their location, and the details sellers provide on package and delivery service.

eBay reminded sellers who use flat rate pricing to check to see if they will cover the higher rates. “You may have to raise your flat rate charges to maintain the same profit margins,” it noted.

eBay also advised sellers who offer free shipping to review listings to see if they can absorb extra costs, “or if you should adjust your listings.”

eBay also noted changes would be impacting international shipping rates for USPS and eBay International Standard Delivery.

You can find the full post on the eBay Seller Announcement Board.