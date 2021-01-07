eBay Payments Coming to More of Europe by April

eBay announced it’s expanding the rollout of Managed Payments in parts of Europe by the end of the first quarter. The company is currently rolling out its own payments management to sellers in the US, Germany, UK, Australia and Canada. It will roll out payments to France, Italy and Spain “later in Q1 2021,” which ends March 31, 2021.

eBay announced the news in a post on the eBay Tech blog on Tuesday. It also said it would roll out Managed Payments to consumer sellers by the end of this year. “In our journey toward a simpler, more modern managed marketplace, eBay is expanding its management of payments to all consumer sellers by the end of 2021,” it wrote.

“With eBay managing payments, we now control the end-to-end experience for our sellers and buyers. From consolidated fees, customized reports, monthly statements, refunds and returns to labels and tax documentation, sellers will now be able to access everything directly on eBay.”

The post went on to explain how eBay built an “experience service layer to aggregate all upstream data and serve platform-specific responses to the desktop, mobile web, and iOS and Android app clients.”

It pointed to eBay.com/payments where sellers could learn more. In a FAQ on that page, eBay noted certain categories were excluded: “eBay sellers that frequently list in restricted categories will not be required to register for managed payments until these categories are compatible. We will continue to support sellers through the expansion of managed payments and are working to expand the types of items allowed by sellers in managed payments through 2021.” eBay plans to lift restrictions on the Coins & Paper Money and Bullion categories on January 25, 2021.

See the announcement on the Tech blog on eBayInc.com.