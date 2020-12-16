eBay Welcomes Toy Store to UK Marketplace

eBay announced that toy retailer Hamleys has opened up shop on its UK marketplace. eBay said Hamleys’ full range of toys and games will be sold on eBay, reaching its 28 million UK customers.

eBay UK General Manager Murray Lambell said in Wednesday’s announcement, “So many of us will have a special memory about Hamleys – as a child and spending an afternoon of play in one of their stores, or as a family visiting its famous Christmas grotto. As the pandemic continues to disrupt the high street, we’re pleased that we can give iconic brands like Hamleys another online shop window, bringing the magic of their experience in-store to reach the millions of customers we have in the UK and worldwide.”

eBay noted that The Entertainer and Early Learning Centre also recently opened a presence on its marketplace.

eBay said the overall toys category saw dramatic sales growth in the past year. “During Black Friday, sales for toys were up 58% compared to the previous year. Superheroes and Star Wars dominated the most popular purchases, with Star Wars and Marvel Avengers Lego sets among the most popular – 16 superhero themed items were bought every hour over the Black Friday period on eBay UK.”

eBay UK also revealed that the number of new businesses joining the platform surged 335% in June, representing “the biggest year-on-year spike in new businesses joining eBay UK since the pandemic began.”

With the addition of Hamleys, eBay UK said “Over 1,600 product lines will feature on eBay, including its top 10 toys for Christmas 2020 and its Hamleys own-label range of toys, and the shop has an offer of up to 40% off until 22 December.”