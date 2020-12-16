Amazon Reassures Buyers It Is Free of Delivery Delays

As stories pour in about shipping delays of online orders in the runup to Christmas, Amazon wants customers to know that members of its Prime subscription service can feel confident in ordering through Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson told EcommerceBytes, “Today Amazon announced, in a year unlike any other, Prime members can shop millions of items with delivery until Christmas Eve thanks to the many Amazon employees and drivers who are delivering magic for customers this holiday season.”

She pointed to a blog post from November that displayed holiday cutoff dates that have remained unchanged despite the delays shipping carriers are experiencing. The Washington Post had painted a grim picture in its coverage of USPS shipping delays on Tuesday, reporting “gridlock” at the Postal Service.

Amazon’s spokesperson told EcommerceBytes on Wednesday morning, “Amazon has customers covered with fast, free, and reliable shipping on electronics, toys, home, fashion, and everything needed to wrap up the holidays” and shared the following shipping dates for Prime members:

For free delivery before Christmas, the following dates apply*:

Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase)

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35)

Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery (reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities)

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, and Amazon Pop Up stores are open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving with online purchases of Amazon eGift Cards and Amazon Prime memberships

*Not all delivery speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums and cutoff times may apply. To enjoy these fast and free shipping benefits (plus so much more), customers can sign-up for a 30-day free trial of Prime at www.amazon.com/prime.