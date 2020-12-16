ShipStation Launches In-Cart Delivery Options

ShipStation is launching a new feature that gives buyers more accurate shipping rates and delivery choices when checking out. In-Cart Delivery Options is launching for merchants who use Shopify and BigCommerce platforms.

“The new capabilities allow e-commerce merchants to provide customers with more accurate shipping rates and delivery choices while maintaining full control over the options available, and online shoppers more options for selecting their preferred carrier and delivery at the time of purchase,” according to the company.

Consumers can, for example, choose to get an item faster and pay for expedited shipping, or they might choose a free shipping option if available. The company said shipping is increasingly influential, yet often leaves consumers with little visibility or control.

Cindy Schulz, General Manager of ShipStation, said, “ShipStation’s new In-Cart Delivery Options come at a perfect time, helping merchants better capitalize on the most critical shopping season, while also giving consumers more control and confidence that their orders will arrive exactly when wanted. We’re proud to be enabling a new level of transparency and flexibility that’s a win-win for both merchants and shoppers alike.”

In-Cart Delivery Options capabilities are available on the most recent version of ShipStation for Shopify and BigCommerce customers, with additional platform rollouts planned for the coming months. More information is available on the ShipStation website.