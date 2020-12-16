eBay Adds Messaging Warning Buyers about Delays

eBay is adding messaging advising buyers about shipping delays, and it is also offering some protections for sellers impacted by impatient customers.

We’ve been writing about severe shipping delays in the runup to Christmas and about some sellers’ angst over how marketplaces like eBay and Etsy are handling claims from impatient and disappointed customers.

Today (Wednesday), eBay issued an update to advise sellers it would be offering the following protections for transactions entered into between November 15 through December 31:

We will automatically remove any defects for “item not received” cases closed without seller resolution as well as associated negative or neutral feedback if these conditions are met:

Tracking was uploaded and has a physical scan from the carrier before the case was opened.

A delivery scan shows the item was delivered after the case was closed.

In addition, these cases will not impact your service metrics rating.

We will also remove negative or neutral feedback related to a late delivery automatically if an item arrives late but tracking shows that you shipped on time.

eBay advised sellers to keep lines of communication with buyers open and said it is asking buyers to be patient. “For items in transit, we are keeping cases open for 10 more days from the time a buyer asked eBay to step in to allow additional time for the item to be delivered,” it wrote in a post updated December 16th.

It published a screenshot showing the messaging it added to the area of its site where buyers check tracking, which reads: “High shipping volumes are causing some delays. Please allow extra time.”

