Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Motors Gets New Head of Product and Technology

Ina Steiner
eBay Motors
eBay Motors Gets New Head of Product and Technology

Paul Stathacopoulos announced on LinkedIn he is now Head of Product and Technology at eBay Motors. It appears from his profile he had been serving as a consultant for eBay and Freetouch for the past year.

According to Stathacopoulos’s post, he started at eBay Motors this week.

The Journey Begins!
Today I am starting a new chapter as Head of Product and Technology for eBay Motors. I could not be more excited to be joining the eBay team. For those that know me well, cars have been a passion of mine since childhood. I even once parted out most of a ’72 Jensen Healey on eBay…just to make room for a different car in my garage. Today I have the unique opportunity to combine this lifelong passion (obsession) with my career. I am excited to meet the talented team and I see so much opportunity and potential in this very important eBay business. With the offices closed due to the pandemic, I commemorated the occasion with a drive-by and a quick pic.

From 2016 – 2019, Stathacopoulos was an executive at Tivo, and earlier in his career he had been at Sega. He holds 26 patents covering a variety of fields of use including Media Search & Discovery, Advertising, Data Science & Human Machine Brain Interfaces.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply