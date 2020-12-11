Adding Videos to Etsy Listings May Attract Eyeballs

Etsy is encouraging sellers to add videos to their listings and said it improves exposure. In a recent update, Etsy said listing videos are now visible to almost all shoppers after taking them out of beta testing.

“We’ll continue to promote videos to shoppers in 2021, so adding them to your listings is a great way to increase your chances of being featured in our marketing channels,” it wrote.

In an article over the summer, Etsy provided tips and listed three recommended types of listing videos:

Videos that address common questions . Etsy recommended addressing common buyer questions and “showcasing your product from a variety of angles, conveying scale, and highlighting unique details of the materials and design.” And, it noted, “For vintage items, a listing video can help communicate any signs of wear or flaws that a shopper might overlook in a written description, preventing customer service challenges down the line.”

. Etsy recommended addressing common buyer questions and “showcasing your product from a variety of angles, conveying scale, and highlighting unique details of the materials and design.” And, it noted, “For vintage items, a listing video can help communicate any signs of wear or flaws that a shopper might overlook in a written description, preventing customer service challenges down the line.” Videos that show your products in use . Etsy said, “If you sell wearable items like jewelry, accessories, clothing, or shoes, filming your items on a model helps clearly convey scale and movement.”

. Etsy said, “If you sell wearable items like jewelry, accessories, clothing, or shoes, filming your items on a model helps clearly convey scale and movement.” Videos that highlight the creative details. Etsy suggested trying to capture “the hands-on components of your work at different stages, such as a timelapse video of the process for making your item, or the careful addition of a customization option.”

The article went on to describe additional ways of using videos to showcase products, available on Etsy Seller Handbook.