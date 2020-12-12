EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – December 13, 2020

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Dear Ina,

In response to your reader who wondered about the eBay MP (Managed Payments) category exclusions, I had a similar issue. A small minority of my listings were in MP Restricted Categories including world banknotes. I contacted eBay CS prior to my MP opt-in date and they suggested that I move these listings to my secondary account, which I happened to have set up years earlier mainly for buying though seldom used.

So I proceeded with this suggestion, and lo and behold only weeks later the secondary account started getting messages from eBay about mandatory opt-in to MP. After several calls to eBay CS explaining the situation, I finally was able to get them to put the secondary account on an exception list based on the fact that the majority of listings were in MP Restricted Categories. They also instructed me to ignore further messages about the MP opt in requirement. A couple months later, so far, so good. The secondary account is still accepting PayPal and has not been forced into MP.

Theo

Dear Ina,

I noticed it’s been a few years since you covered eBay Bucks not being usable. I just wanted to say that I haven’t been able to use mine in months.

Also, eBay is allowing people to tax people in states with no sales tax and not doing anything about it – at least in my case, when I raised the issue with them.

B.

