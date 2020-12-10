Sponsored Link
It’s Official: Higher Priority Mail Rates in 2021

Ina Steiner
USPS
Online sellers will pay more to send USPS Priority Mail packages and other “competitive” shipping services beginning next month. The higher rates, previously announced, were approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), the USPS announced today.

The news comes at a time when reports of shipping delays are on the rise as holiday shopping adds more load into networks already impacted by the pandemic.

The PRC approved the domestic competitive price changes, you can find details on the PRC.gov website (PDF format).

The PRC had previously approved 2021 prices for “market dominant” mail (including First-Class Mail) as well as for Competitive International products. All of the approved rate changes will take effect on January 24, 2021.

Sellers discussed the new shipping rates in this November AuctionBytes Blog post.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

