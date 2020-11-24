Ford Hires eBay Marketing Chief for Her Technology Skills

eBay’s former Chief Marketing Officer announced in September she’d be leaving the company, later indicating she would stay through mid-October to help eBay prepare for the holiday shopping season, but she didn’t say if she had another job lined up.

As we noted in a recent Newsflash editorial, eBay did not announce her departure or a replacement after it deleted her profile from its “Our Leaders” page.

Today, Ford announced Deering would become its Global Chief Marketing Officer on January 4. The automotive company said she would help execute its plan to unlock customer and company value.

Ford said Deering was accomplished at using technology, data and analytics to anticipate customer needs and fulfill them with human-centered products and services. “At Ford, she will be the global leader for modernizing marketing, driving brand strategy and best practices, and developing marketing talent. Additionally, she will run all marketing operations in North America, which accounts for more than 70 percent of Ford’s automotive revenue, including customer intelligence and product and consumer marketing.”

Deering was quoted: “Technology will be a powerful part of Ford’s transformation and how we enhance and release the huge value of our iconic brands. My team will be involved from end-to-end on behalf of customers – better connecting with them, using data to foresee and deliver what they need, and earning and keeping their trust.”

Deering will report to Kumar Galhotra, President of Ford Americas and International Markets Group.

At eBay, Deering helped revive the global e-commerce company’s brand and enable a sharp increase in revenue over the past two years, according to Ford’s announcement, though it did not note that eBay’s revenue growth came from advertising and payments initiatives rather than gross merchandise sales.