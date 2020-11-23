Bonanza Sellers Can Now Offer PayPal Credit as a Payment Option

Online sellers can now offer PayPal Credit as a payment option for their customers on Bonanza. “Shoppers can use PayPal Credit’s digital, reusable credit line to shop at any seller’s booth on Bonanza,” the marketplace announced. “Whether you’re buying the perfect gift or purchasing a new couch, you can get 6 months special financing on purchases of $99 or more every time you shop with PayPal Credit.”

Sellers will still get paid upfront in full – PayPal Credit is the entity extending the credit, allowing buyers to pay over time. Bonanza explained that buyers get a credit decision in seconds with a quick application and said the benefit to sellers is that it makes larger purchases feasible for more buyers.

PayPal Credit is here! We're thrilled to announce that approved sellers can now offer PayPal Credit as payment option. Just in time for the Holidays!

In a similar move, Etsy made installment plans possible for purchases on its marketplace last month thanks to an agreement with Klarna.

Bonanza said it had heard from sellers that they want more payment options and said it added Stripe as a payment processor to all sellers in the spring. You can find the full announcement on the Bonanza blog.