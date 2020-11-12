Mailboxes Aren’t Big Enough to Hold Amazon Orders

Mailboxes just aren’t big enough to hold Amazon orders for some customers, it seems. Amazon is offering to deliver orders inside shoppers’ garages in over 4,000 US cities. That’s up from 50 cities when in-garage delivery first launched.

Key by Amazon’s In-Garage Delivery service is available to tens of millions of Amazon Prime members. It works with a myQ smart garage door opener and the myQ app with Key.

Customers can also view videos of their delivery using a compatible Ring smart home camera or LiftMaster Smart Garage Camera powered by myQ.

“Customers tell us they appreciate the convenience and peace of mind that in-garage delivery offers, and we’re happy to expand the service to thousands of additional cities,” said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon.

In addition, Amazon is also launching Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery. “Beginning today in five cities, this new service enables eligible Prime members to have their grocery orders from Whole Foods Market or Amazon Fresh delivered securely into their garage. The service will be available in select areas of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle before expanding to other cities in the US.”

You can read the full announcement on the AboutAmazon.com website.