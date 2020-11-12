eBay Offers Sellers $15 to Register Early for Payments

A reader told EcommerceBytes eBay is coaxing him into signing up for Managed Payments by offering him a $15 coupon. But, he wondered, “If managed payments is going to be mandatory, why is eBay offering me $15 to sign up?”

eBay is rolling out Payments in waves, and over the summer, eBay likewise offered incentives to sellers for signing up ahead of a mid-July deadline. In that case, the reward, between $50 and $150, came in the form of a credit on sellers’ invoices.

The reader who emailed us today said eBay’s email notified him he would have to update his account details by December 31st and promised him the $15 coupon if he updated his account by December 1st. “Offer ends 12/1. Coupon emailed by 12/11,” the email sated.

eBay said at the end of October that it added “hundreds of thousands” of sellers to Managed Payments since July, bringing the current number of active sellers enrolled in the program worldwide to 340,000. It said it’s on track to manage payments for the majority of sellers by next year and complete the full roll-out for payments by 2022.