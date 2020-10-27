Credenza, Cat Bed, Clutch: Etsy Names Design Award Winners

Etsy named the 12 winners of its 2020 Design Awards on Tuesday, with $15,000 going to Grand Prize winner AdrianMartinus for its $4,350 credenza made from recycled skateboards.

The winners were chosen from 100 finalists and thousands of entries by judges who included actress Drew Barrymore and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom-Johnson.

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner and 10 category winners, Etsy named the People’s Choice Award Winner: Dani Barbe, who will receive $5,000 for her $126 gemstone ring.

Other sellers won for items including a $1,300 macrame wall hanging;

$22.50 custom illustrated place cards; a $480 wooden clutch; and a $208 wall-shelf cat bed (presumably cat not included!).

The awards show the diversity of items available for sale on Etsy (and the high price points for some). Vintage was represented by a winning $98.39 blazer from the 1980s.

You can peruse all the Design Award winners on the Etsy blog.