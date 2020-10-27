Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Credenza, Cat Bed, Clutch: Etsy Names Design Award Winners

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Credenza, Cat Bed, Clutch: Etsy Names Design Award Winners

Etsy named the 12 winners of its 2020 Design Awards on Tuesday, with $15,000 going to Grand Prize winner AdrianMartinus for its $4,350 credenza made from recycled skateboards.

The winners were chosen from 100 finalists and thousands of entries by judges who included actress Drew Barrymore and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom-Johnson.

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner and 10 category winners, Etsy named the People’s Choice Award Winner: Dani Barbe, who will receive $5,000 for her $126 gemstone ring.

Other sellers won for items including a $1,300 macrame wall hanging;
$22.50 custom illustrated place cards; a $480 wooden clutch; and a $208 wall-shelf cat bed (presumably cat not included!).

The awards show the diversity of items available for sale on Etsy (and the high price points for some). Vintage was represented by a winning $98.39 blazer from the 1980s.

You can peruse all the Design Award winners on the Etsy blog.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply