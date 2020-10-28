eBay Offers 15% Off Coupon to Promote ‘Certified’ Refurbs

eBay is offering a 15% off coupon on “Certified Refurbished” items using the code PICKCR15. It expires at midnight tonight (October 28).

No minimum purchase is required, but the coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.

There are certain exclusions, such as items purchased from Acer or Razor, and the coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature. Only eBay users registered with an address located in the US are eligible for the Coupon, according to the terms, which buyers should read carefully.

eBay launched the Certified Refurbished portal a week ago – it’s restricted to items offered for sale by brands or by manufacturer-approved vendors.

Earlier in the month, eBay had announced restrictions on what could be listed as “certified refurbished” and said sellers unable to get approval to sell items classified as “certified refurbished” could sell them as “seller refurbished” – but those items won’t appear in the new portal.

Ultimately the promotion is unlikely to help smaller sellers who certify their refurbs.