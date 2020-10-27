Amazon to Hire an Additional 100K Workers for the Holidays

Amazon is creating an additional 100,000 seasonal jobs for the holidays, it announced on Tuesday. Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing shipping and delivering customer orders, and can also include a wide variety of other jobs including managing people, being a safety ambassador, working in HR, IT, operating robotics, and more.

Amazon said it will give people flexible working options to earn money during the holidays and explore a career with Amazon and said many job locations also include bonus holiday incentives.

The company also said it has promoted more than 35,000 Operations employees in 2020, and said 30,000 employees have taken advantage of Amazon’s Career Choice program, which pre-pays tuition and provides on-site classrooms to help employees pursue a career in high-demand fields.

Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more about locally available jobs of all kinds.

See the full announcement on the AboutAmazon.com website.