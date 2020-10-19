On Thursday, the USPS provided Congress with what appeared to be positive news: new service performance data showed that despite a surge in mail volume, there was a slight increase (0.18%) in on-time delivery of First Class Mail service from the prior week.
The USPS said 86.15% of First-Class Mail was delivered on time the week of Oct. 3.
But according to Government Executive, on-time delivery of First-Class mail remains far below its 2020 high point of around 93% before the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold.
It would have been helpful to have gotten performance data on packages, aside from those sent First-Class, but the attention is on election mail because of the pandemic.
But even then, the accuracy of package delivery data is being questioned – the Washington Post reported that postal workers are providing false delivery scans on packages – see the AuctionBytes Blog.
Note that according to the USPS Office of Inspector General, the Postal Service delivered about 6 billion packages in 2019, doubling its volume over a decade.
One thought on “First Class Mail On-time Delivery Is Still Down but Holding”
We no longer use the usps for packages. ups and fed ex are faster and they know how to deliver the package to the right address the first time. Unlike the USPS who take delight in delivering mail to the wrong address