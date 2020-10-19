The USPS now allows customers who don’t have access to a printer to pick up a shipping label at the Post Office. The Postal Service has integrated Click-N-Ship with Label Broker.
USPS explained: “Now, when a customer uses Click-N-Ship to create an online shipping label, he or she will have the option to receive an email that includes a Label Broker ID as a specially formatted QR code.
“The customer can then bring their package and Label Broker ID — either printed or on a mobile device — to a participating Post Office. After presenting the ID to a retail associate, the employee will scan the QR code, affix the label to the package and provide the customer with a receipt.”
It may behoove sellers who are interested in using the service to check with their local post office to ensure clerks are familiar with the procedure.
USPS provided information for employees in the Retail Digest’s Sept. 1 edition and announced the new feature on the employee Link newsletter.
2 thoughts on “USPS Click-N-Ship Now Available without a Printer”
Better check with your postal clerks, most of the times they don’t even know when a postage increase has happens
Now how uselessly stupid is that. Instead of delivering the mail on time the usps is creating another crazy idea. Why would one want to get one of these little notification emails to take to the post office to get a label. JUST TAKE YOUR PACKAGE TO THE POST OFFICE AND HAVE THE LAZY PEOPLE THERE PUT THE POSTAGE ON IT.