USPS Click-N-Ship Now Available without a Printer

The USPS now allows customers who don’t have access to a printer to pick up a shipping label at the Post Office. The Postal Service has integrated Click-N-Ship with Label Broker.

USPS explained: “Now, when a customer uses Click-N-Ship to create an online shipping label, he or she will have the option to receive an email that includes a Label Broker ID as a specially formatted QR code.

“The customer can then bring their package and Label Broker ID — either printed or on a mobile device — to a participating Post Office. After presenting the ID to a retail associate, the employee will scan the QR code, affix the label to the package and provide the customer with a receipt.”

It may behoove sellers who are interested in using the service to check with their local post office to ensure clerks are familiar with the procedure.

USPS provided information for employees in the Retail Digest’s Sept. 1 edition and announced the new feature on the employee Link newsletter.