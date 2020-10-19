Etsy to Launch Curated Holiday Sales Page Next Month

Etsy will launch a special holiday sales page in early November, and it’s asking sellers to put their items on sale and follow best practices for a chance to be featured.

“Our team of merchandising experts will curate this new shopping experience and feature on-sale items that holiday shoppers are looking for,” Etsy wrote.

In order to have their listings be considered for inclusion, sellers must follow best practices; ship worldwide; offer free shipping; and put their listings on sale for at least 20% off beginning November 2.

Etsy included some advice for sellers on increasing their chances of being featured:

Timing is key : Holiday shoppers want to know their gifts will arrive on time. Make sure your processing times are up to date and your shipping profiles are filled out completely.

: Holiday shoppers want to know their gifts will arrive on time. Make sure your processing times are up to date and your shipping profiles are filled out completely. Make gifts feel more meaningful : Shoppers worried about shipping delays may opt to send gifts directly to the lucky recipient. Turn on gift wrap in your shop so shoppers can add that special touch.

: Shoppers worried about shipping delays may opt to send gifts directly to the lucky recipient. Turn on gift wrap in your shop so shoppers can add that special touch. Free shipping can help seal the deal : Online shoppers have come to expect free shipping and the holiday season is no different. Set up a free shipping guarantee.

: Online shoppers have come to expect free shipping and the holiday season is no different. Set up a free shipping guarantee. Show off with listing videos: A video is a great way to let shoppers see all the sides of your product in ways that photos can’t. That’s especially important this year since they’re picking up gifts online instead of in stores. You can upload a video for the listings in your shop by editing the selected listing in the listing manager.

Sellers who run their sales through December 2nd have an increased chance of reaching “Cyber Week” shoppers as well. Etsy will run what it said might be its biggest Cyber Week Sales Event this year, adding that it would share more details soon. See the full announcement on the Etsy Seller Handbook.